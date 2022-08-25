A bride's vigorous entrance to her wedding reception along with her bridesmaids has elicited reactions on social media

In a video, the bride and her ladies made an entrance dancing to the popular Buga song by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel

The adorable clip of the heavily pregnant bride rocking the pathway while making her way to the reception has gained reactions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

If you ever thought pregnancy makes a person boring, then a bride's vigorous entrance to her wedding along with her bridesmaids would reshape your thinking.

In a video on Aikalawere, the bride became the center of attention at the wedding reception.

She was captured rocking the pathway as she danced to the popular Buga song by Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel.

Photos of a pregnant bride and her bridesmaids. Credit: haikalawere

Source: Instagram

The bride adorned a glorious outfit with a colour matching almost all the bridesmaids' attires as seen in the exciting clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The video of the pregnant bride and the bridesmaids' energy-filled dance moves at the wedding reception has garnered reactions from people.

Talented Plus-Size Dancer Sparks Reactions with Her Energy-Filled Dance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a talented lady identified on Twitter as ItsreallySassy is challenging the stereotype surrounding her as a plus-size dancer with her impressive steps to trendy songs.

The young lady has owned her figure and is confidently showing off her plus-size figure via her dance videos to defeat the discrimination against people like her.

ItsreallySassy has shared several videos on her Twitter page, where she is seen in synchronised moves to popular songs, including one by Grammy-award-winning singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

Efya Franca: Actress and Pretty Lady Show Off Their Dance Moves

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Efya Franca and her female friend have shown off their confidence, beauty, and sensational dance moves in a video on social media.

The rising plus-size actress and her friend captured moments dancing as they whined their waists to a vibey tune.

In the clip shared by Mr_rollupp on Instagram, Efya Franca and the lady appeared in the video wearing casual skintight outfits to show off their exciting moves.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh