Tears have inundated Ejisu in the Ashanti Region as the late Dr Grace Boadu goes home on Saturday (today), March 9

The founder of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital reportedly died in her mansion in Tantra Hills in Accra on January 29

A video of the deceased mother in heartbreaking tears at her funeral has stirred the emotions of online users

The final funeral rites of the late Grace Gift Herbal Hospital founder, Dr Grace Boadu, are underway in her hometown, Ejisu, in the Ashanti region.

On January 29, 2024, Dr Boadu reportedly passed away at her home in Tantra Hills, Accra, amid claims that she slipped in her bathroom and hit her head on the ground.

Grace Boadu goes home. Photo credit: ghanafuonsem/DAY BY DAY CHANNEL (YouTube).

Her pre-burial service is ongoing at her family house in Ejisu, where loved ones have gathered to commiserate with the family of the late health practitioner.

In a video that has popped up on social media, the mother of the late Dr Grace Boadu breaks down in tears as dear ones mourned with her.

Watch the videos below:

Dr Grace Boadu’s body laid in state at her funeral.

Dr Grace Boadu’s mum cries uncontrollably at her daughter's funeral. The deceased mum was spotted in white attire at the pre-burial service.

Netizens emotional over Dr Boadu’s mum’s heart-wrenching tears

The video in which Dr Grace Boadu’s mum breaks down in tears prompted emotional reactions from social media users.

Peacewandando said:

May we not die young .

Amma_sly commented:

Rest well, Doc. ️️️ .

Daakyehemaanana1 said:

Awo kafra wati.

Nanasusuka said:

Rest well dear. God knows best.

Akyaaempress2 commented:

May we not bury our children in Jesus' Name.

Maameiv said:

Today we are here, tomorrow we are gone. May she rest in perfect peace, madame kara wate.

Kleny4519 wrote:

Oh my God. May God comfort and strengthen her. No parent is going through such a thing. Mama, it is well.

Gracewoode75 said:

May her soul rest in peace.

