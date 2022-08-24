A talented lady identified on Twitter as ItsreallySassy is challenging the stereotype surrounding her as a plus-size dancer

In videos on her Twitter page, she confidently shows off her figure to defeat the social stigma targeting plus-size people

One of the exciting clips spotlights her dancing in a kitchen, where she is seen in synchronised moves to a song by singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

A talented lady identified on Twitter as ItsreallySassy is challenging the stereotype surrounding her as a plus-size dancer with her impressive steps to trendy songs.

The young lady has owned her figure and is confidently showing off her plus-size figure via her dance videos to defeat the discrimination against people like her.

ItsreallySassy has shared several videos on her Twitter page, where she is seen in synchronised moves to popular songs, including one by Grammy-award-winning singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

Captioning one of the clips, ItsreallySassy wrote:

If this pops up on your TL please RT. Trying to promote plus-size dancers. Subscribe to my YouTube channel: Lyfeof Sassy type it into google and click subscribe. Retweet this.

ItsreallySassy's exciting videos, consisting of one in which she dances in a kitchen, have raked in fewer views and reactions.

Watch the videos below:

