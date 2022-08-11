Actress Efya Franca and her female friend have shown off their confidence and beauty as they bust some moves in a video

The up-and-coming plus-size actress and the lady whined their waists as they danced to a vibey tune

Members of the internet community who have watched the video took to the comment section to gush over the pair

Actress and content creator, Efya Franca, and her female friend have shown off their confidence, beauty, and sensational dance moves in a video on social media.

The rising plus-size actress and her friend captured moments dancing as they whined their waists to a vibey tune.

In the clip shared by Mr_rollupp on Instagram, Efya Franca and the lady appeared in the video wearing casual skintight outfits to show off their exciting moves.

Photos of actress Efya Franca and her lady friend. Credit: franca1

Source: Instagram

''Franca, I don’t know you, but I am your fan. Check yourself around two years ago, and now you are gaining weight. Please work out,'' he captioned.

The video, also on the Instagram page of the actress, has gained reactions. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video

Markintorse said:

''Franca, you dey on fire .''

Pbreduowusu said:

''Franca, you are looking beautiful but please don’t destroy your shape. Oh my God, you need to bring it back. No stress and I know you can do it. You both are looking great .''

Klb_gh commented:

''What’s happening here .''

