A Nigerian man identified as Ambrose Adishi has cried out to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his life

The father of two has for the past 2 years been battling a kidney problem that has affected his family greatly

And unless help comes his way urgently, his kids aged 4 and 6 may be robbed of the love of a father at this formative stage in their lives

36-year-old Ambrose Adishi is battling to save his life and has turned to Nigerians as his last hope.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, the Delta state indigene revealed that he has been down with the problem for 2 years now.

He attached a medical report from General Hospital, Gbagada in Lagos, confirming his health challenge.

The father of two requires the sum of N19 million for a kidney transplant. Ambrose said he worked as a cinematographer with media organisations like Hip TV, Koga Studio.

He said Goldmyne TV was the last media outlet he worked with before his health challenge took its toll on him. His message reads:

"My name is Ambrose Adishi. I am from Ndokwa West, Delta state. I am 36 years old. I am married with 2kids who are boys of ages 6 and 4.

"I am a cinematographer. I worked at Hip TV, Koga Studio and my last workplace before I fell ill was Goldmyne TV. I attended Imoye high school, Mile 2, Lagos... I am in need of n19 million to go for a kidney transplant... My account number is Zenith bank.

"2120162231.

"My phone number - 07030204374.

"Wife - 07036321161."

The hardworking man urged Nigerians to consider his kids who will miss him should he pass away untimely due to the health problem.

Source: Legit.ng