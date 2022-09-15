An adorable baby girl got caught cutting thick polony slices, and her shocked reaction has Mzansi peeps cackling

Little children learning and gaining independence can be either a hair-pulling affair or a hilarious one

South Africans loved the little child's response with many cracking tongue-in-cheek jokes about what she will do with the processed meat

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Being a small and driven child can land you in some adorably tough situations. A baby girl found this out after she got caught cutting thick polony slices and gave a hilarious reaction.

A cute little child got busted cutting thick slices of polony, and her reaction split sides across Mzansi. Images: Brenda Ndudane/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The funny clip was posted by Brenda Ndudane and quickly spread like wildfire on Facebook, where many gathered to see what the endearing but mischievous little girl was up to.

Toddlers learning their way around the house and how to do things for themselves will always bring some entertainment. Sometimes their ingenuity might cause one to pull their own hair, while on the other hand, it can be sweet and funny to watch.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The brief clip highlights how this event represents the latter. The adorable girl was minding her own business, thinking that she was doing a good job, only for her mom to ambush her from behind, resulting in a hilarious and innocent jump scare.

Peeps had a lot to say about the rendering toddler's reaction, with many making witty comments. See the responses below:

Phambili Nginda said:

"Using Polony as meat "

Emie Agie Mist commented:

" The way she got scared."

Masala Prims Netshongolwe mentioned:

"The lil breadwinner almost suffered a heart attack She knew uyamosha."

Rotakala Sadiki posted:

"It's the sound of the knife hitting the plate for me "

Fikzolah Msibi shared:

"She is boss, shem."

Themba Sidu said:

"I bet she was planning on putting a slice of bread in between "

Mwaka Season Siame commented:

"Such a big piece."

Sthandwa Hlongwa Nene

"Maybe she has 5 visitors."

Angry Baby Ignores Her Dad After He Woke Her Up to Change Her Diaper

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that having a baby is one of the most beautiful things that could happen to a couple and moments with the child leave lasting memories to reminisce later.

But a father who woke his daughter up to change her diaper left the child quite upset, and she surprisingly registered her displeasure.

In a video on Black_positive_vibes, the little princess refused to go to her dad to send a clear message to him.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za