Reverend Obofour and his wife Ciara Antwi Bofowaa have treated fans to a recent glimpse of their flourishing love life

A romantic video of the pair looking like the ultimate couple as they danced together has delighted hearts

For several members of the cyber community, the sweet moment between the couple is one of the beautiful things on the internet

Reverend Obofour and his wife Ciara Antwi Bofowaa looked like the perfect couple as they danced in a heartwarming video spotlighting their thriving love life.

The pair, whose names have not been featured in recent headlines, gave fans a recent glimpse of their love life at their plush home.

The Founder and Leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) and his significant other treated their online audience to the never-before-seen romantic footage.

Photos of Reverend Obofour and his wife Ciara Antwi Bofowaa. Credit: Ciara Antwi (TikTok)

Source: UGC

A happy wife

The clip begins with Ciara Antwi Bofowaa jamming to a Ghanaian song inside their home, where her husband was captured sitting in the company of another person.

The preacher's wife sported no makeup and wore a casual outfit that almost covered her curvy figure.

Preacher and his wife dance together

While Ciara Antwi was dancing, Rev Obofour joined her, grinding behind his wife as they danced for their audience.

For several internet users, the couple's romantic moment is one of the most beautiful things on the internet. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media users react to video

Nanaboateng579 said:

Atanfo b3ko low battery.

Priscaasare777 posted:

This is so beautiful.

Naaatswei1 asked:

I thought they say these two are no longer together?

Oseibonsu.evelyn replied

@naaatswei1 3y3 as3m oooo, hmmmm. This Manasseh guy, erhhhh.

Daniella.dapaah commented:

Wow, so lovely.

Urprettypee posted:

Enjoy life/love and see.

Treasureturbangh said:

I just love this couple.

