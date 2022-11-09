Full Of 90% 'DeeBee' Girls In KNUST: Man Shares Video Of Beautiful Hostel In Kumasi That Is Full Of Rich Girls
- A Ghanaian TikToker, @room_king2, has shared footage of a beautiful hostel in Kumasi, which he claims is full of rich girls
- The video shared by the TikToker showed the three-storey hostel in Kumasi to be colourfully painted and looking newly built
- Several netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many disagreeing with him and naming other hostels they thought to be better
Ghanaian TikToker, @room_king2, caused a social media frenzy when he posted a video online showing a hostel in Kumasi, which he claimed accommodates about 90 per cent of all the rich girls in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
In the video, he showed the three-storey hostel that was colourfully painted. Some netizens identified the hostel as Richco Hostel.
Watch the video below.
Several netizens disagreed with the TikToker's opinion as the hostel with the richest girls. They took to the comments to mention other hostels they thought were worthy of the honour. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.
dorolove1 commented:
Apuuu! So where do they park their cars? I guess at the Kotei school park
Blaise AYINDINGO力 said:
Lol, you say dbee. Been to victory towers?? or Bani saf. Literally their rooms talk for them
_Cocobrown__ added:
So you have only one hostel for dbee girls….in UG every hall has a dbee
incoomabraham showed concern by saying:
At times we need to take our security into consideration before putting certain things out
Ohemaa❤️ remarked:
Hostel wey gutter dey in front, even when it rain is another problem of itself
Abroad-based Ghanaian woman flaunts her luxurious family home in Ghana and shows its impressive features
Ghanaian Man Relocates from London to Ghana to Build a Students' Hostel and Tech Company to Help Students
In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian man relocated to Ghana from the UK to build a hostel and tech company in Kumasi. Kojo North, a Ghanaian who once lived in the UK, claimed in an interview that he returned to Ghana to reconnect with his native culture and customs. He decided to build a hostel in Kumasi to assist with the housing needs of students who have trouble finding a place to stay.
Source: YEN.com.gh