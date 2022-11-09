A Ghanaian TikToker, @room_king2, has shared footage of a beautiful hostel in Kumasi, which he claims is full of rich girls

The video shared by the TikToker showed the three-storey hostel in Kumasi to be colourfully painted and looking newly built

Several netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many disagreeing with him and naming other hostels they thought to be better

Ghanaian TikToker, @room_king2, caused a social media frenzy when he posted a video online showing a hostel in Kumasi, which he claimed accommodates about 90 per cent of all the rich girls in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

TikToker shares a video of a hostel in Kumasi that accommodates rich girls. Photo credit: @room_king2 and Nairaland

Source: UGC

In the video, he showed the three-storey hostel that was colourfully painted. Some netizens identified the hostel as Richco Hostel.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens disagreed with the TikToker's opinion as the hostel with the richest girls. They took to the comments to mention other hostels they thought were worthy of the honour. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

dorolove1 commented:

Apuuu! So where do they park their cars? I guess at the Kotei school park

Blaise AYINDINGO力 said:

Lol, you say dbee. Been to victory towers?? or Bani saf. Literally their rooms talk for them

_Cocobrown__ added:

So you have only one hostel for dbee girls….in UG every hall has a dbee

incoomabraham showed concern by saying:

At times we need to take our security into consideration before putting certain things out

Ohemaa❤️ remarked:

Hostel wey gutter dey in front, even when it rain is another problem of itself

Source: YEN.com.gh