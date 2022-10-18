A man disowned his son after he learnt that the young man ventured into pig farming which was against their religion

Several years later, the young man recorded huge success in the pork business and returned home three times richer

He was not only accepted back by his father but made the man manager of his booming pig company

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Twitter user has advised people to try as much as possible to be financially buoyant as he shared how his disowned brother became his dad's employer.

The tweep with the handle @Bobola__ said his brother had ventured into pig farming and this didn't sit well with their father.

Illustrative photos of two men on a farm and a pig farm. Photo Credit: GCShutter, Ashley Cooper

Source: UGC

He said the young man was disowned for it because the business went against their Muslim religion.

However, the man returned home years later three times richer having recorded success in the pork business.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The returnee sponsored his father on a pilgrimage to the holy land of Mecca and afterwards made him manager of his pig business.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@kokopelli_Iam said:

"Make Kano people no see this oh.. they ll burn your twitter account."

@daud_olarewaju said:

"What is permissible will always be permissible even if everyone deem it impermissible and vice versa. The forbiddance on pork eating also extends to its sales.

"Allah is pure and he accepts nothing expect what is pure."

@Olatunji_Immam said:

"May Allah’s test, greater than our faith, not afflict us. I believe he still knows it’s impermissible but the money…hmm. I pray for more Allah’s guidance for him and his family."

@Sengodson said:

"Exactly!!I and my dad never agree on anything, just like cat and rat,I sent him money to buy a truck for me,story change."

Lady reunites with dad who left her after 24 years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had tearfully reunited with her dad who left her when she was 4 years old.

She revealed that he got separated from her mother and left. Since then, she never set her eyes on him for over 24 years.

Although the young lady didn't disclose how she finally got to know his whereabouts, Gela, however, mentioned that she travelled to Abia state to see him.

In her words:

"The last time I saw my father was when I was four years old because my parents got separated. Haven't seen him for 24 years of my life. Follow me let's go see him again. Abia state has the worst road.

"My stomach was so hungry so I got some chicken from the airport but I had no appetite. I just couldn't wait."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng