Two beautiful Nigerian sisters have walked down the aisle in what can be called a shared wedding occasion

The beautiful occasion which had just 300 guests was richly organised with an array of mouth-watering delicacies

Social media users hailed the newly wedded siblings for the joint wedding concept as people shared their thoughts on it

Instead of having separate weddings, two pretty Nigerian sisters settled for a joint wedding in style.

The caterer of the glamorous cost-effective occasion, Bolas Kitchen shared on TikTok a clip capturing some interesting highlights from the wedding.

Two sisters had a joint wedding. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bolas_kitchen

According to the caterer, the shared wedding was graced by only 300 guests. The brides rocked fine Yoruba native attires alongside their grooms.

One of the ladies got married to a white man, resulting in the guests being a mixture of blacks and whites.

Guests were treated to an array of cuisines and rich meals that suggests enough money went into the planning of the wedding, inasmuch as it is a small one.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Hauwa_Suleiman said:

"Why are the Oyinbo’s dancing like walking dead bayi, the wedding is really beautiful though."

Illumination said:

"E be like say Dem add loud for all these oyinbo coz what the hell are they dancing??"

Itswhatever said:

"When I seen white hands reach out for the amala I shouted."

Zee Palmer said:

"Love the sisters doing this together, it shows they are close and good family with great friends."

Rou Rou said:

"This is very cost efficient. No one would try to out do the other. Instead they would both wanna make it top tier."

Chidinma Ifunanyachi said:

"Omo, for this economy?this is brilliant if I can find 4 other women to share my wedding day with me, e go make sense."

