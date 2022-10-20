A viral video has shown the moment guests were surprised when big loaves of bread were given to them as wedding party gifts

As each of them collected their wedding souvenirs, they kept examining to see if they were actually dreaming

Many people who watched the video said that the gifts were creative and would get the guests talking about them for years

A young Nigerian lady has shared a video of the wedding souvenirs that were shared at a wedding ceremony.

Loaves of Agege bread were packaged and given to guests each. The guests looked surprised when they got their souvenirs as they could not just believe what was happening.

Many people were amazed by the thought that went into the bread gift idea. Photo source: TikTok/@ogtomisin

Couple's picture on wedding bread gifts

The lady who shared the video captioned it:

"One thing bout my dad..he gon show out every time."

The loaves were brought out from crates as a server shared them all out. The bread's label has the picture of the bride and groom printed on it.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over one million views with more than 200,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Melissa said:

"I would’ve packed extra in the car while everybody is confused."

anjola said:

"This actually might be the best party favor i’ve seen."

user9406834767828 said:

"See that something you can actually use."

Afi Atchale said:

"The aunties and uncles will be talking about this for years to come."

Olivia55 said:

"Ik the aunties & uncles would be mad if they came late as always and the bread giveaway is finished."

Hope said:

"I want my wedding favor to be a fancy wooden motar and pestle and some egusi seeds and garri."

Queenie Pooh asked:

"Can someone explain the significance of this bread?"

Couple spends N15m on their wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Jessica Ayodele, went online on Saturday, October 1, to reveal that she and her husband spent N15 million on their beautiful wedding.

The lady said that when they were planning their wedding back in April, she thought they would not be spending more than N5m for just 100 guests.

Jessica said that getting a hall in Lagos is expensive as mainland halls start from N800,000 for 200 guests to N4.1m for 1000 guests.

