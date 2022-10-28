"This Love Dey Carry Me Go Where I No Know": Lady Falls for Cute Keke Driver, Gushes Over Him in Video
- A beautiful young woman entered a tricycle heading to her location and she found the Keke driver cute
- The young woman gushed over the cute driver while stating that he was too handsome to be driving keke
- Reacting to the viral video shared on TikTok, some netizens criticized the lady while others asked her to shoot her shot
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A lady has stirred mixed reactions online after falling in love with a tricycle driver.
The Nigerian lady identified as @wealthivin on TikTok stated that the man is too cute to be driving keke napep for a living.
She went ahead to reveal how the thought of the tricycle rider preoccupied her mind throughout the ride.
In her words:
"He told me God wants him to divorce me": 21-year-old lady narrates how pastor dumped her, shares video
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
"And I met this cute guy on my way to the hospital. He is too cute to be a Keke man. Ah don fall in love again o. E dey carry me go where I no know."
Social media reactions
@imaginarytechnique said:
"Let ur spirit speak for u now."
@anointedkingcj1 stated:
"Too cute to be a keke man, na so una they motivate them to join Yahoo and after they will use the person to plus up."
@xfactordna reacted:
"Talk to him and put a smile on his face. Then that way you can get to know more about him. It's nothing to be shy about. Who knows."
@azrebirthcasualwears1 said:
"Do you know how much people making on keke before use ur mouth drive nonsense."
@baby_boi002 reacted:
"Omooo. He no easy swrs, pesin no fit use fine boy go collect money from bank so pesin gat hustle o."
@barrywhite238 added:
"So keke man no be human being aunty."
Watch the video below:
Black Couple Celebrates 83rd Wedding Anniversary
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.
Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng