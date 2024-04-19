A Ghanaian man has sparked controversy online after he revealed that his girlfriend of ten years had broken up with him

He noted in a social media post that the lady is offering him a GH¢10K compensation after the breakup; however, he's confused as to whether or not to take the money

Netizens who thronged the comment section offered him some advice on how to handle the situation

A Ghanaian man has been left in a dilemma after his girlfriend of over 10 years offered to him GH¢10,000 for a breakup.

In a post making rounds on social media, the young man disclosed that he had been with this lady through thick and thin in their over 10 years of being together.

He revealed in the post shared by TV3 that their relationship began during their Senior High School (SHS) days when they fell deeply in love with each other.

According to the young man, the lady dropped out of school at a point due to financial constraints.

Upon completing his tertiary education, he secured a job and began to take care of her.

"I enrolled her in remedial classes and took care of her university education when she gained entry," he said.

He explained in the post that, he invested heavily in the lady since he hoped both of them would get married in the future.

"I did all this knowing that she was my better half because we had agreed to get married when we were both financially stable," he added.

A year into her national service her attitude changed. Her friend subsequently confessed to the young man that she was dating one of her bosses.

This according to him led to a breakup which was initiated by her girlfriend. After the breakup, she sent him a bank transaction of GH¢10,000 to cover the cost he invested in her.

The young man says the situation has left him heartbroken and confused. He has since been contemplating whether to accept the money or not.

Netizens react

The post has generated a flurry of reactions as netizens shared divergent perspectives on the matter.

@Lesskay_1 wrote:

"Take your money and bounce bro."

@Iris Addison wrote:

"Don’t take the money."

@diplomatlinks wrote:

"Eiii brother what's wrong with you? Take the cash, and start over again, isn't that better than being in a toxic relationship? You need to be happy bro."

@Khulued wrote:

"The girl will definitely come back begging and he should thank her for sending the GH¢10k."

