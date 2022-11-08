A TikTok user, Breanna Strong, shared her upset after organising and inviting 27 kids to her daughter's birthday party, but none showed up

In the video, she panned across the empty rooms with just tables, chairs, a play park and her daughter Avery seated enjoying pizza

She expressed what a waste of time and money it was and wished she was making the whole thing up

Imagine cooking enough meals to feed 30 people, hiring tables and chairs, get everything in order by yourself only for no one to appear in your event.

Breanna Strong disappointed no one came for her daughter's birthday. Photo: Breanna Strong.

That was the case for a mother who had prepared everything for her invited guests, but not even one bothered to go.

A woman has expressed great disappointment after her labour of organising the best birthday party for her daughter was all in vain.

Mum pans across empty room

The mum had bought enough pizza, set up tables for her daughter's friends, ordered a cake and even made a soft play park.

Breanna Strong disclosed she had invited 27 kids to the mega party, but unfortunately, not even one showed up.

"I wish I was making this up," she captioned her TikTok video as she panned across the empty room.

Her daughter Avery could be seen eating pizza by herself, unbothered by the lack of friends to celebrate with her.

Breanna expresses great upset

Avery got everything she wanted for her birthday, despite her mother's upset about not seeing anyone join in the celebratory mood.

"We invited 27 kids to Avery's 3rd birthday party. Not a single one of her friends showed up. Money and time wasted. Breaks my momma's heart so bad. Literally going to go home and snuggle with my babies," the heartbroken mother's video explained.

Messages of consolation for Breanna

Her followers sympathised with her for what she went through and showed their support in the comment section.

Some even explained that they had been in a similar situation, which ripped their hearts in pain.

“This happened to one of my daughters. Now I make sure we show up to everyone’s party we are invited to. I never want to see that pain for any child," one said.

"This happened to me on my 8th birthday too still haunts me, and it happened to my son on his 1st birthday," another added.

Lover shows up at birthday

Source: TUKO.co.ke