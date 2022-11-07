A mother was so surprised after reading the content of a letter that her seven-year-old daughter wrote to her

The little girl had dropped the letter by her mother's bedside before going to school, hoping that she would read it

In the heartwarming letter, the expressive little girl gushed over her mother and revealed how much she adores her

A seven-year-old girl showed her love and admiration for her beautiful mother in a spectacular way.

The doting daughter wrote a love letter to her mother which she kept by her mother's bedside before heading to school.

Little girl writes letter to mum Photo Credit: @Willie B Thomas/Getty images, Abigail Ojone

Source: UGC

In the letter, she expressed her love for her mother and thanked her for taking very good care of her.

Sharing screenshots of the letter via Facebook, the happy mother said:

"My 7 years girl at grade 3 wrote me a letter and drop it at my bedside before going to school because I didn't wake up to send her to school.

"When she came back from school, meeting me sitting on the bed, she look around curiously and asked" Mummy I wrote you a letter, did you read it" hmmm, that is when I saw a note neatly folded by my bedside and I smile, pick up the letter but I looked at her and all her attention was on me to see what my reaction will be.

"Knowing how curious that age grade can be, I calmly told her I will read it and promised to reply her letter. Which i did. Everyone need and seek for attention, give love when it's given to you and surprise your children by been a love letter friend."

Social media reactions

Edore Adagold said:

"May God Almighty protect our children and grandchildren and give them wisdom and knowledge and God fearing spirit."

Oluchi Emerenini stated:

"Very correct my children always do this writing letters for me even my birthday they always draft cart with card board wishing me an also thanking me an dad for taking care of them.may God in heaven bless them more an more in Jesus name amen, all the kids."

Nwandison Franca commented:

"My baby of eight does during my birthdays and mothering Sundays and I feel so excited whenever she does it. May the joy of a mother enter every home oh Lord I pray."

Dian Queen added:

"This made me cry and smile.. the joy being a mother is so sweet. That's just how i role with my 11 years old beautiful daughter always went to write a later to me. God bless our children and all mothers."

Source: Legit.ng