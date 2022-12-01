A single mother of three could not contain her tears when she received a GH¢10,000 surprise gift from Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

The cash amount was presented to Esi by the media personality on behalf of a benefactor as part of his Street Charity initiative

Netizens who watched the touching moment in a video thanked Kwarteng and the donor as they prayed for God to bless them

A single mother of three, only identified as Esi, broke down in tears when she received a GH¢10,000 surprise gift from Crime Check Foundation (CCF) presented on behalf of a benefactor.

The gesture was part of the Street Charity initiative by the Foundation to lessen the plight of the deprived in society.

The Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, presented the cash amount to the woman at her place of abode after he chanced on her on the street.

Who donated the amount?

''I surprised her with a ten thousand Ghana cedis donation from Sean Frimpong (Zoro King),'' said Kwarteng in a Facebook post.

Speaking to the media personality, Esi disclosed that she lives in a kiosk with her three children. Until she met Kwarteng, the ailing woman had lost all hope.

How Esi reacted when she received the GH¢10K gift

The struggling mom could not contain her emotions when she received the GH¢10,000 surprise gift. Esi expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to the benefactor and the media personality.

The footage in which Esi sheds tears of pain and joy evoked emotions on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to the footage

THE FUTURE posted:

Assalamualaikum warahmatullah wabarakatuh. May Almighty Allah continue to bless you for this great initiative. May Almighty bless all the donors for every donation made. I am always touched anytime I watch your videos. I wish I could help, but I am sure one day, the Almighty will bless us to also donate to humanity. God bless you, King, for transforming someone's life. The statement, "I had never touched such money before," touched my heart.

HajiaMadam Mataan BALA said:

May Allah bless this guy with Zero kings. May Allah bless you with good health and long life. May Allah bless your kids. I don't know him but I love him ️ anytime I saw his help ️ on pooŕs. May Allah delete his sins.

Greatbecca Shola commented:

Sometimes we think or feel our situations and conditions are worse until we hear about others. God bless you zero king and Mr Ibrahim. I cried watching the video. It is well.

Faith Nyamidie reacted:

God bless you and everyone involved.

Ophelia Boakye commented:

God richly bless him so that he can continue the good work and God bless you too for your good work.

Konadu14 hours ago reacted:

Zero King. Hmmm Nyame nkyera wo paaaaaaa. Amazing and gracious heart. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts on behalf of this lady.

Juliana Koufie commented:

Zero King may God bless you and keep you, may He grant you your heart desires, and may He give you a healthy life and long life.

Just One Day Foundation reacted:

Zoro King. King Zoro. Zoro 1 . Nana Aboafuohene Nyame nhyira Wo piiiiii. Piawww.

