Segbefia Raphael and Barbara Antwi reconnected after social media influencer Nana Tea made a post about them on Tell It All

Members of the popular group hit the comment section to express emotions and admiration for the duo

A Ghanaian man, Segbefia Raphael, has reunited with his loving half-sister after years of separating from each other due to life circumstances.

Nana Tea highlights their story

In a Facebook post shared on behalf of Raphael by Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, Raphael appealed for assistance to find his half-sister.

Hello. I'm Raphael. I need your help to please find my kid sister (step). The last time I heard from her, she was at Lapaz [in Accra] Her name is Barbara Antwi.

My dad never mentioned her until she came to stay with us to attend SHS at Desk Educational Institute (2006-2009) in Tema, the post read.

Raphael disclosed that Barbara lost her mom in 2014, and their father passed away in 2016. The pair reunited the same day Nana Tea highlighted Raphael's story on the Facebook group, Tell It All.

Curious members took to the comment section to react after Nana Tea uploaded photos of the duo's reunification.

Emotional account and reunification photos get netizens in the feelings

Besty Love commented:

May the happiness on their face never end. Congrats.

Akua Gyamfiwaa said:

Aaaaaawwwww not everyone will look for his or her half-sister. Segbefia Raphael God bless you and keep your family together forever Barbara Antwi u are lucky to have a big brother in him, he is more than a stepbrother. Love and respect him. God bless you all.

Segbefia Raphael replied:

Akua Gyamfiwaa thank you. God bless you too.

Denise Maame Ama Edem commented:

Come see how I am smiling like an idiot here and I do not know them too eeiii like I am so happy erh as if they are my family members.

Mayqueen Dora Ziblim posted:

God bless you for your kind heart, Segbefia Raphael.

Daasebre Dwamenah Akenten commented:

Barbara, I was also part of the search party o.We are all happy for you. Good brother. I wish you the best.

NanaYaw Adusei

We are happy you've been able to find her but please, she is your half-sister and not your step-sister since you both share a parent.

Wizzy Edem Gh Snr reacted:

I’m just here smiling n happy. The lady has grown to become so beautiful. God bless you both.

Godfred DanQs posted:

Wow, what a transformation from the lady. They look lovely together. God bless you Nana Tea.

Joy As Girl Reunites With Her Family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a girl named Dzifa Dwumie recently met her family months after her loved ones declared her missing.

Ghanaian journalist and lead of the Missing Children Documentary at Atinka TV/FM confirmed the tears-arousing incident to YEN.com.gh. ''Dzifa Dwumie was reported missing on October 25, 2021. She is 13 years,'' she said.

