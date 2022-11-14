A Ghanaian health worker has been receiving praise online following her latest achievement

Edwina Ankoma-Sey, who is a psychiatric nurse, recently became the first Ghanaian woman in her field to be called to the Ghana Bar

Many who saw the post on Facebook took to the comments section to celebrate Edwina's win with her

Edwina Ankoma-Sey, a gorgeous Ghanaian woman, is being hailed on social media following her recent major accomplishment.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Kobby Blay had him sharing that Edwina became the first female psychiatric nurse in Ghana to be called to the Bar.

Edwina at an event smiling to the camera, in her counsel attire, young Edwina posing for the camera Photo credit" Edwina Ankoma-Sey, Kobby Blay, Edwina Ankoma-Sey

Source: Facebook

A charge nurse at Elysium Healthcare, identified as Pearl, also took to her LinkedIn timeline to congratulate the latest lawyer in town and applaud her hard work and consistency.

Her actual post read;

Behold your Registered Mental Health Nurse Barrister. Congratulations Edwina Ankoma-Sey Esq. on this major accomplishment. Indeed hard work, perseverance and persistency pays off. Glory to God for this. Proud of you is an understatement. First female RMN to be called to the BAR in Ghana. The BAR has been raised. Cheers to more accomplishments my honourable colleague

Kobby Blay's post got many Ghanaians reacting to it. At the time of this publication, over 2,200 reactions with 166 comments and 44 shares.

Ghanaians react to Edwina Ankoma-Sey becoming first female psychiatric nurse to be called to the Bar

Kwakyewa Assimeng commented:

Congratulations to Counsel Edwina. I'm so proud of her

Gifty Debrah wrote:

Super proud of u my dear friend, u have made it n we give God all the glory. Congratulations dear

Bra Kwame replied:

Congratulations Edwina Ankoma-Sey. Now I can run my mouth anyhow because I get lawyer . This is really big. Well done

Maame Abena Boahemaa said:

Congratulations on her new heights I'm really proud of her accomplishments

From Abunu Justine Selorm:

It’s not a surprise at all.Proud of you girl

Parise Fitz Gerald Osei commented:

Aww Edwina. Big congratulations to herOne sweet lady

Ghanaian Brother and Sister Become Lawyers 2 Years Apart, Share Photos Online And Get Celebrated

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two siblings managed to have many admiring their journey after photos from their induction to the ceremony into the Ghana Bar surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini had him sharing a photo of himself and his sister after his induction ceremony as a Lawyer in 2020 and the latest picture of them this year, but this time, at his sister's induction ceremony.

Akbar shared the post with the caption;

2020 and 2022

At the time of this publication, over 2,500 reactions with 286 comments and 18 shares have been gathered.

Source: YEN.com.gh