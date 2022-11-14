Popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal has caused a stir online after he dropped a Bible verse on Twitter through his incumbent pr team, Kalyjay

The Bible quote comes at a time when divorce speculations surrounding himself and his adorable wife Fella Makafui are going round

The Bible quote has gotten many people wondering what might be going on with the rapper with many making guesses

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has caused a frenzy on social media after he shared Bible Quotes through his handler Kalyjay, telling people God has called him.

Medikal through Kalyjay tweeted a message with the heading "God has called me" and this has many people wondering whether he is in the process of dropping rap to become a man of God.

He went on to share a Bible verse from the King James version of the Christian Bible. The verse was taken from Second Samuel 1:1, which talks about the passing of Saul who later on became Paul.

The message was later on signed off by Kalyjay and Rev Erskine. With Rev Erskine's name showing in the message could also imply that Medikal is probably seeking devotion from him as a spiritual leader.

This comes at a time when divorce rumours are circulating the media after him, and his adorable celebrity wife Fella Makafui dropped coded messages allegedly implying an end to their marriage.

Godly post from Medikal causes frenzy on social media

@MmoaNkoaaa said:

charley charley

@okanteyandrews said:

AMG International Gospel Church....Pls let me be your media personnel for that Church

@I_Am_Winter remarked:

God has called him asin what?

@Elormkwesid said:

Aaahh. Make somebody explain the verse give me, cuz e no dey add up.

@innocenttt_k commented:

When you start de quote Bible? No be kenkey you de mash??

@madeinkasoa commented:

Why is this funny?

@gilar_official remarked:

And he’ll lift you up, Ghanaians did same to Lord Kenya… come and prove them wrong but not like Alewa

