A man has recently expressed his regret for deciding to journey back to his village to find a woman to be his wife

In an interview, he shed light on how the woman he picked from his village and made his wife later abandoned him for a rich man in Accra

The father of two says he now hopes to find his feet financially so he could marry a woman already living in Accra

A Ghanaian man has said he will never go in for a woman from his village if he decides to marry again.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on Youtube, Kwabena Boadu, a father of two said his bitter experience from a bad marriage has taught him never to make such a mistake again.

Telling his tale, the man who repairs sewing machines for a living said he never envisaged that the woman he took from his village, polished and brought to Accra to be his wife would later jilt him for a rich man.

"When she arrived in Accra, she became very beautiful. Suddenly her attitude changed. She began to follow friends. Cars started picking her up. The day I saw her in shorts was when I knew I had lost my wife" he said with a sad look on his face

Kwabena Boadu said he is poised to succeed in his business so he can send a message to his ex-wife that he is financially potent to rob shoulders with the man she is now with.

He added that his plan at the moment is to get some money and settle down with a woman who resides in Accra.

