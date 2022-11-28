Nana Amoako Anin, a Ghanaian lawyer who moved from the US to Ghana to open a yoga studio in Accra has opened up about her life

She said a major factor that influenced her decision was her daughter and also her desire to be free from her stressful job as a prosecutor

Netizens have commended Nana for her will and determination to ensure that she reconnects with her roots

A Ghanaian woman who trained as a lawyer in the United States has broken her silence on why she relocated to Ghana to start life as a yoga teacher.

Speaking in an interview with Youtube vlogger Vanessa Kanbi, Nana Amoako Anin, who was born in Washington DC and working as a prosecutor in New York said she moved to Ghana in 2014 with her husband and daughter.

Photo of Nana Amoako Anin speaking on what informed her decision to return to Ghana to work as a yoga teacher Photo credit @Vanessa Kanbi/Youtube

She said although pursuing law as a career was her dream, the stressful nature of her job coupled with the fact that she wanted her daughter to get to know and experience Ghana influenced her decision to return to her motherland.

Quizzed on whether working as a yoga teacher has been a fulfilling experience, Nana Amoako responded in the affirmative.

She said what started out as private yoga sessions with Ghanaian lawyers and her friends upon her return has now blossomed into a full business.

Touching on her success, Nana who currently has a yoga studio at one Airport square in Accra said “I have trained over 100 people to be yoga teachers whereas over 900 people have so far subscribed to my yoga sessions” she added.

Ghanaians commend Nana Amoako for her decision

Ghanaians who reacted to the story of Nana Amoako Anin commended her for taking bold decisions and for doing something that makes her happy.

GoodBrother100

Nana Amoako-Ann. seems like one of those gentle spirits. She exudes brilliance and she speaks about the love affair of life. It's inspiring and sets an example of how to be in the world. I'm sure her Yoga classes are a great experience. The combination of Vanessa's energy & smile and Nana's authenticity puts a smile on my face. Great job ladies!

G P

Fantastic interview ladies...I am so happy for Nana and her family and I am glad she escaped the stress that is prevalent in NYC. I was in Park Slope last Friday, as I play table tennis in a Billiard hall there every week. My wife and I have given ourselves two years to move to Ghana, and so far we are on track to meet that targe

Tamika

I enjoyed this interview. I used to live in NYC and can so relate. Happy to see her representation in the yoga and wellness space. I will definitely check out when I visit Ghana. Thank you for sharing!

Ms Beth RN

Fabulous interview with a fabulous wellness practitioner. Thank you for sharing this .. I look forward to visiting Ghana in the near future

