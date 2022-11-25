Ghanaian on-screen presenter, Portia Solomon Gabor, has been named an MTN Hero of Change in the COVID edition

The honour comes days after the acclaimed media personality emerged as the 2021 Journalist of the Year

More than 300 people took to the comment section to congratulate her after she released stunning images from the awards ceremony

TV3 presenter, Portia Solomon Gabor, has received an MTN Heroes of Change award in the COVID edition days after she emerged as the 2021 Journalist of the Year.

The 2021 Health Journalist of the Year was among 10 heroes of change-makers who were recognised for their positive impact on society.

The Ghanaian media personality took to her socials to express gratitude to the people who supported her work and career. She acknowledged the contributions of her cameraman and the management of TV3 Ghana.

Portia Gabor expresses gratitude

''The Lord has lifted my Head once again. MTN Hero of Change COVID Edition. Thank you, MTN Ghana. To Philip Katsriku and Prince Affum, Without your great camera work, there's no story to tell. Frontline Healthcare workers at GA East and GARH, thank you for trusting me to tell your stories,'' portions of her post read.

The media personality urged people going through difficulties to hold on, saying: ''God will come through for you as He did for me''.

More than 300 people had taken to the comment section to congratulate her at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens excited for Portia Gabor

Ann Squire posted:

Congratulations, girl. This is just the beginning. More wins to come.

Mercydalyne Lokko commented:

Congrats, senior and bend down low partner. Well done. Well done.

Dede Brianna reacted:

Congratulations once again, Proche.

Kofi Adu Domfeh said:

Keep soaring, Sis. Congratulations.

Samuel Creppy posted:

Wow, congratulations Portia, greater heights ahead of you. God did it.

Tina Ewoe said:

Congratulations, big sister. You deserve it. It’s your time for the world to remember your name. God bless you.

Erab Michael Pebi commented:

God will continue to take you to places. Congratulations.

Gideon Ahia posted:

Congratulation, Mrs Portia Gabor More blessings and grace.

Portia Gabor Adjudged 2021 Journalist of the Year

Still about the media personality, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Solomon Gabor emerged as the 2021 Journalist of the Year at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards Night on November 12.

The 26th edition came off at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, where she clinched the coveted title.

The media personality also won Best News Production for TV with her feature, Beggars, which aired on Media General's TV3.

