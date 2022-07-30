Former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with a thanksgiving service

The service which was held at the Assemblies of God (Ringway Branch) saw the former first couple renewing their marital vows

Videos from the 30th anniversary service have popped up showing many dignitaries in attendance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have climaxed their 30th wedding anniversary with a thanksgiving service.

The thanksgiving service which was held at the Ringway Assemblies Of God Church came three days after the actual anniversary which saw the former president eulogizing his wife on social media.

According to Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, the thanksgiving service was also used by the former first couple to renew their marital vows.

John Mahama and Lordina have renewed their wedding vows Photo source: @ghhyper1, @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

Videos from the ceremony have popped up showing it was a lovely ceremony attended by top dignitaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Below are some of the videos from the 30th wedding anniversary of the Mahamas.

1. Mahama and family arrive:

The former president and his wife arrived in style with their children. Their four sons wore the same colour and style like their father.

2. The Mahamas in one:

The former first family looking dapper as they posed for a picture.

3. Obofour's arrival:

Reverend Obofour arrived at the ceremony and went straight to the former president to greet him and have a chit chat.

4. Former First Lady of South Africa:

Former South Africa First Lady, Thobeka Zuma, who is a friend of the Mahamas showered praise on them.

5. The couple dance:

The former first couple took to the dancefloor to show off some moves.

6. Sam George & others:

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George and other leading members of the NDC were present.

7. Some photos from the ceremony:

John Mahama and Lordina build new maternity and children ward to mark 30 years of marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that John Mahama and his wife had started their 30 years marriage anniversary in a grand style.

The former first couple constructed a new maternity and children's ward at the Bole District Hospital to mark the milestone.

Mahama and his wife travelled to Bole in the Savanah Region to inaugurate the new wards on July 26, 2022.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh