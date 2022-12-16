Needy Single Mom Who Sleeps on the Floor with Her Son Gets New Mattress, Provisions From CEO of Inside Life
- Adobea Kyei, a struggling single mom, and her son have received help from businessman and CEO of Inside Life, Godfada Gh Houston
- The Mamprobi-based mom and her one-year-old son had been sleeping on the floor, but the Godfada changed their situation with a new mattress and goodies
- Scores of commenters have reacted to the heartwarming pictures capturing the emotional scenes, including the gifts
Christmas has come early for a struggling single mom and her son after businessman and CEO of Inside Life, Godfada Gh Houston, took action to change their heartbreaking situation.
Adobea Kyei and her one-year-old son have been sleeping on the floor, coupled with the challenge of providing for the child.
Adobea Kyei makes her situation public
The Mamprobi-based single mom made her plight public in the Facebook group INSIDE LIFE, saying:
After making it, lady breaks her family's poor house, constructs a big fine one in its place, video wows many
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
''Good morning, family. Please, I've been here pleading for a mattress to sleep on with my one-year son. We have been sleeping on the floor since I gave birth to him. Family, please come to our aid and help us with matters. God bless you all,'' she said.
Godfada GH Houston takes action to help Adobea Kyei
Godfada GH Houston took action to change the deprived mom's condition when her situation came to his attention.
''Based on social media influencer Nänä Teä's directives I took the initiative to help the mother and child. So far I have been able to buy most of the things and I will buy more tomorrow.
''... Some members have also made their expertise (painting, electrician, carpentry) available so we help change the life of the mother and child,'' Godfada said.
The kindhearted businessman and CEO disclosed that he intends to revive Adobea's crippling business.
''She also showed me an oven which she uses to bake pastries but her business went down due to financial difficulties. I will work on rejuvenating the business for her after this,'' he added.
Social media influencer Nänä Teä speaks on kind gesture
In a subsequent Facebook post, social media influencer Nänä Teä disclosed that ''within 24 hours, Godfather bought Adobea the bed.
''He painted her place, bought her television, and provisions, and added GH¢1000 to it as "chop money" for the meantime and many others''.
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nänä Teä described how he felt about helping to change Adobea's condition as the best feeling ever.
''Godfada Gh Houston asked for advice about what to do for the woman and I asked him to go to her place and get her whatever he can afford. He went there and got her the things.
''... It feels go to be able to change someone's life. She was sleeping on the floor and this whole change. From sleeping on the floor to having a mattress and provisions. It's a great feeling,'' Nana Tea told YEN.com.gh.
The warm-hearted pictures from the presentation and emotional scenes have melted hearts, with many thanking the benefactors.
See the pictures below:
Netizens are delighted as Adobea Kyei and her son get help
Crabbe Joey posted:
God bless everyone who contributed you shall never lack.
Akalare Emmanuel reacted:
There's a blessing called "generational blessing". Because you have loved your neighbour as yourself, I go on my knees and pray for you today as a servant of God, that may God out of his abundance riches multiply in 1000 folds whatever you spent. I pray that His divine protection shall be upon you and your generations. I call your generations blessed in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
Princess Arhbena Smith posted:
I’m so teary. I think it’s tears of joy.
Young Paddy reacted:
Bro, God will bless you abundantly for your good work. This is what will call humanity.
Maa Abynah said:
See me smiling like a mad woman. Awww God bless you guys.
Mom of Twins Living in Deathtrap Weeps for Joy as She Moves into Renovated House
In other stories about touching lives, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian mom of seven who lives in a dilapidated house with her now-four children can heave a sigh of relief after the house received a facelift.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh