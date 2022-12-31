The first wife of business mogul Alhaji Asoma Banda has reportedly filed for divorce after nearly 50 years of marriage

Cassandra Aisha Banda and the then 41-year-old businessman cared for each other when they tied the knot in London in 1974

The beleaguered woman argues that the marriage ''has now reached a point of irreconcilable differences after years of alleged philandering by her husband ...''

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the emerging story but Mynewsgh.com and Ghanaweb reported details

Cassandra Aisha Banda, the first wife of business titan Alhaji Asoma Banda, has reportedly filed for divorce after nearly five decades of marriage.

Photos showing Asoma Banda in his hospital bed. Credit: Ghanaweb/@sweet_maame_adwoa (IG).

Cassandra Banda wants the marriage annulled with settlement

Mrs Banda is praying to the court to dissolve the marriage with a settlement.

She wants the court to award her 60 percent of Banda's estate, arguing that she supported the now-ailing millionaire from his early days when they met in London.

When Cassandra and Asoma Banda married

Cassandra and then 41-year-old Asuma Banda were in love when they married in London in 1974, but the marriage has witnessed extreme turbulence.

''[The marriage] has now reached a point of irreconcilable differences after years of alleged philandering by her husband which she largely ignored,'' she said.

Millionaire Alhaji Asoma Banda Looks Frail and Helpless In Videos As Wives Battle For Custody

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the health of the Antrak Group of Companies CEO is reported to be fast deteriorating as his family battle over who should have custody of him.

It is not known exactly what might be wrong with the Antrak Group of Companies CEO but videos surfaced online showing him to be very sick.

Alhaji Asoma Banda in hospital One of the videos circulating on Facebook shows the businessman looking frail while lying in a hospital bed.

The conversation in the video suggests the footage was recorded by one of the sons of Alhaji Banda and his first wife, Cassandra Aisha. The man recording the video asked his father to show his hands while claiming that Alhaji Banda's second wife had been signing cheques and other documents in his name.

