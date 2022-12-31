2022 has been an interesting year filled with controversies and drama and even pastors did not miss out on the action

Agradaa, Owusu-Bempah, Anthony Boakye and Sonnie Badu were some of the pastors mixed up in controversies

These people of God were all over the news for some very interesting reasons many described as unchristian

In 2022, many Ghanaian pastors were involved in various controversies and dramas which got Ghanaians talking.

Some men/women of God put up behaviours that made folks question their genuineness. Others were mixed up in regular social media drama.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of pastors who were in the news for the wrong reasons. Agradaa, Owusu-Bempah, Anthony Boakye and Sonnie Badu are the top names on the list.

Agradaa Allegedly Defrauds Church Members

The biggest controversy that comes to every Ghanaian's mind when this topic is brought up is, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa.

The fetish priest turned bishop was the name on everyone's lips when she allegedly defrauded members of her church.

Agradaa reportedly run an intelligent scam on unsuspecting victims who were members of her Heaven Way Church in Accra.

A video of some church members lamenting about being scammed by the evangelist went viral on social media.

The viral clip had a young lady alleging that Agradaa asked members to bring any money they had in exchange for double the amount, but she had absconded and was nowhere to be found after giving her their monies.

Agradaa was later arrested by the police on Sunday, 6th October 2022, after allegations were levelled against her by church members. The incident was one of the most dramatic occurrences in 2022.

Sonnie Badu Flaunts Massive Wealth

Sonnie Badu sparked debate on social media earlier this year when he flaunted his "worldly" possessions on social media. The founder and lead pastor of the Rockhill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, showed off his properties to reiterate God's goodness in his life.

He flaunted a line of luxury vehicles he had acquired with the favour of God. Many peeps felt it was unnecessary for a man of God to be enticed by worldly possessions.

Owusu Bempah Gets Arrested

Popular prophet, Owusu Bempah, known as the "nation's prophet" because of his ties to high-ranking government officials and his peculiar prophesies, is no stranger to controversy.

The man of God was involved in drama once again in 2022. Owusu Bempah was arrested after allegedly assaulting the police.

The man of God and three associates were apprehended and put behind bars. The man of God and his associates were accused of unlawful damage to property and assault but were later set free by the police.

Reverend Anthony Boakye's Wife Involved In Power Tussle

Reverend Anthony Boakye fell ill earlier this year and this provoked a big power tussle between his wife and the church leadership on who was to run affairs at his Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries Church. His wife was caught on CCTV attempting to attack some church leaders over church donations.

Owusu Bempah Explains Economic Hardship And Other Problems Facing Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Owusu Bempah, a popular pastor has said Ghana was facing a myriad of economic and other problems because President Nana Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen to God anymore.

Known popularly as ‘The Nation’s Prophet’, he disclosed that just like the biblical Saul, the president has hardened his heart to the advice of God.

Rev. Owusu Bempah told RTV Ghana, an online-based local language media house, that just like Samuel (a prophet) distanced himself from Saul because of his stubbornness, he has also distanced himself from the president.

