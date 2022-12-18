A white lady took to social media to lament the price of bottled water in Ghana, claiming the price had tripled in three days

A few weeks ago, the cedi heavily depreciated against the dollar, which made the cost of products and services in the country skyrocket

Several netizens asked whether she was the "only stranger in Jerusalem" and took to the comments to update her on happenings in the country

A TikToker with the handle @shallieabbiusi shared a video on social media that made netizens roll over with laughter. She shared how she bought a bottle of water for GH₵1 but had to buy the same product for GH₵3 after three days.

White lady laments the price of bottled water in Ghana. Photo credit: @shallieabbiusi

Source: UGC

In her words, she said:

Ah, Ghana! What is wrong with you? I bought this water three days ago for GH₵1 and today it's GH₵3 for this bottle of water. What is going on? The price has been rising like my blood pressure.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the lady's shocked expression at the price of bottled water

Several netizens were amused at the lady's frustration and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

YhungRycon said:

Ghana is like Hisense, everyday prices for everyday people

Tobiiiiiii added:

If you think that is bad come to Nigeria , prices change morning, afternoon, evening and night

dzifahbethel commented:

Please, this size in particular was never one cedi. Maybe the one you got was expired or out of date cos eiii‍♀️‍♀️

Lhittlë_køffkůk remarked:

That's Ghana for you now. You buy something today, next time it has increased. Even in front you they're increasing it

Source: YEN.com.gh