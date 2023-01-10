Recently, a TikTok video of a man posing with a small-looking, physically challenged lady went viral on various social media platforms.

It was widely reported that the man was set to get married to the small-looking lady. A lot of people understandably praised the man for loving the lady unconditionally despite her physical condition.

Clinton said he is not set to marry Vida. Photo credit: Photos provided by Clinton Yeboah.

Because it was posted on TikTok and also captioned as pre-wedding photos, it was taken as such and many media houses reported that the 'couple' is set to walk down the aisle.

It was not long before the video escalated and got real media attention as it was also reported by YEN.com.gh.

However, YEN.com.gh did further background checks on the video so as to confirm if the two are actually getting married as claimed in the video initially seen on the TikTok handle of Martin Edotse.

The initial video is misleading

The video carried a caption that suggested that a relationship existed between the two and that they will soon be joined in wedlock.

But checks have revealed that the man seen in the video is Clinton Yeboah, a Ghanaian philanthropist who works to help physically challenged people.

YEN.com.gh reached out to Clinton and he has confirmed that he is not in a relationship with the lady whose name has now been confirmed as Vida.

How I discovered Vida

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an interview, Clinton who is a student of the University of Ghana, Legon, said he currently takes care of 50 less privileged people and that Vida is one of them.

His words:

"I travel to villages to discover the less priviliged, the sick and the poor and needy who needs urgent help then I take care of them."

It was during one of his village tours that Clinton discovered Vida in Sunyani in the Bono Region of Ghana. He said Vida was labelled a witch by people because of her small stature.

He told YEN.com.gh:

"She is one of the less privileged people I'm taking care of whom I'm currently building a two bedroom apartment for."

We are not a couple

YEN.com.gh asked Clinton if he and Vida are a couple, but his answer was an emphatic no:

"No. I am only making her feel accepted by the society because people claimed she was a witch due to her situation so I have to prove to the world that, if someone is born this way, it doesn’t make him or her a witch. We need to accept everyone as one of us."

