A mother who had been worried about her son not talking on time seeing that he is old enough shared a video

The boy suddenly pronounced the word "down" written on a machine in front of him and the mum was surprised he could read

Many parents in her comment section shared similar experiences of their children who also had a speech delay

A mother, @nitranii, has shared a video of her son who has not been talking in the house despite being old enough.

In the TikTok clip the woman shared, the kid could be seen rolling the handle of a machine when he suddenly pronounced a word.

The boy pronounced "down" while he was helping his mother. Photo source: TikTok/@nitranii

Kid with speech delay surprises mum

Surprised by what the kid just said, she asked him to repeat it and the boy pointed to the word "down" close to the machine's handle.

The mother said that she did not know that the kid could read the whole time and that they have been worried about his speech delay.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share experience of their kids

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with close to 1,700 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Essence Bryant said:

"My three year old. We took her to a speech therapist and she was reading the books, she just didn’t want to talk to us I guess."

Chelimo said:

"He just ain’t wanna talk."

Danielle said:

"My sister swore I was crazy when I would tell her my niece was talking when she would leave the house. But she would only talk to me."

Dee said:

"My son did this. I thought he was deaf and the doctor told me he was just ignoring us."

Charlee Vinson said:

"He just not wasting words on unnecessary conversation."

