A short video has shown the moment a baby cried for food even after eating her meal and her father's portion

The baby continued weeping until her father gave her sausage bread as a way to make her stop disturbing

Among those who reacted to the video were people who said that the father should be thankful his kid eats

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A father has shared a video of his toddler who has a strong passion for food. The man revealed that the baby started crying despite eating her food and his.

The man wondered where all the food the kid eats has been going, considering the kid's stature. Many found it so funny.

Many people found the baby's sudden quietness funny. Photo source: TikTok/@tecgram1

Source: UGC

Baby cries for food

The baby who could be seen crying hard at the start of the clip suddenly quietened after the man gave her a snack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who reacted to the TikTok video said the baby's expression after taking her first bite got them laughing.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

TravelWithLaambz said:

"Sis said get out of my face."

Deva Tillis said:

"She turned around like 'now don't do it again'."

Jasmina Jonuzi said:

"I also calm down and feel better when given food. Relatable."

Asiaaa said:

"Blesss her, keep the snacks coming!"

Vuoto said:

"Baby even paused and smelled it to see if it had that bread smell lol."

PoisonIvy Parker said:

"She said Don't look at me!"

leomirnsliz said:

"Ah I love a baby that loves their food."

diamondsandhearts345 said:

"She said 'let me make sure I’m not getting played'."

user8366770032297 said:

"You are lucky that she probably eats anything and everything."

“Sugar Rush”: Woman Shares Video of Baby Eating Sweet Cupcake on Her 1st Birthday, Kid Shows Excitement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mother, @melissa_barrett15, had gone online to share how her one-year-old daughter reacted when they allowed her to eat sugar for the time since she was born.

The woman said that her family decided to not give her anything that tastes sweet until she is one. In a video, a cupcake with much icing was placed before her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng