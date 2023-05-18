Inna Real Life founder, David Boahen Deuces, has donated foodstuff and GH¢6,000 to a visually impaired mother of three

According to the social media brand CEO, the deprived recipient's husband has abandoned her and the children

Deuces posted heartwarming photographs from the presentation to his Facebook group, which touched members' emotions

Inna Real Life founder David Boahen Deuces donated foodstuffs and GH¢6,000 to a sight-impaired mother of three after her situation came to his attention.

The CEO of the social media brand shared photographs from the presentation to his popular Facebook group. He delivered five heartfelt frames.

Blind mom abandoned by her husband

Boahen Deuces disclosed that the deprived woman and her kids were abandoned by her spouse.

''Today, I went to put smiles on the face of a blind woman with three children; her husband has run away, leaving them to suffer for years; I gave the woman GH¢6000 and donated enough foodstuffs, drinks and water for the family.

''God bless every Inna Real Life family member who supported this. They cried, and I also cried before I left there because the woman wanted to end it all, but Glory is to God; her story has changed,'' he posted on Facebook.

Deuces to finance the education of blind mom's eldest daughter

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Deuces said he's opted to finance the education of the woman's eldest daughter.

''They live in deplorable circumstances. She cannot afford to feed and educate her children. I've decided to look after her eldest kid. One of my members used to assist them, but she moved to Dubai.

''She described the visually impaired woman and her children to me. I took steps to assist the problem because their living conditions are deplorable,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

After he shared pictures from the presentation, netizens praised the kind gesture of Deuces.

See the images below:

How netizens reacted to the photos and account of Deuces on Facebook

