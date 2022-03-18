Talented kid dancers popularly known as Ghetto Kids have caught the attention of Nigerian singer Eltee Skhillz

Ghetto kids had made their way into the hearts of social media users by showcasing their dance skills while vibing to songs of their choosing

The viral kids used the singer's hit song ODG in one of their dance clips and have now been featured in its official music video shoot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Internet sensation and talented kid dancers Ghetto Kids have recorded a lovely milestone as they got featured in the music video of hit song ODG.

ODG is a song by Nigerian singer Olowu Taiwo David popularly known as Eltee Skhillz released in 2022 that is fast a street and club anthem.

They caught the attention of the singer Photo Credit: @themaineltee, @ghettokids_tfug

Source: Instagram

Ghetto Kids achieved internet fame after their dance videos to songs went viral, causing them to amass a large following on social media.

They had also performed with ODG in one of their viral videos and this caught the attention of the fast-rising singer.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Ghetto Kids in Nigeria

In an Instagram post, Eltee relished having a nice time with the kids, describing them as super talented and amazing.

He shared a video in which he struck a pose with the Ugandan wonderkids.

"It was really amazing bringing @ghettokids_tfug to Nigeria, they are really amazing and super talented kids, you guys are a part of my journey and I can’t wait to come visit the whole team in Uganda. Big shoutout to Mr Dauda their manager for the support you give all the kids, God bless your heart, Eltee wrote."

Confirming the news, Ghetto Kids via their verified Instagram handle appreciated the singer for the opportunity.

They confirmed that two members of the Ghetto Kids named Akram and King were actually flown from Uganda to Lagos to be featured in the music video.

Social media reacts

@yodylicious said:

"I don't want to hear nothing about Nigerians not putting other Africans on. And getting too much unfair airtime, and blah blah blah. We've been shouting out to other African nations in our songs, and looking out for our fellow African brothers and sisters, but the love is conditionally reciprocated."

@d_k_g_b said:

"You cannot hear this song and not picture the guetto kids dancing it! Iconic!"

@iam_perks_wife said:

"I’m so proud of my African heritage! Without Africa and it’s culture this world is nothing!"

@eyala_musima said:

"They HAD to be in the video. It was A MUST!!!! its only because of them that this song is stuck in my playlist!!!! YASSSSSSS."

@cleopatrafigure8 said:

"So good they flew the children to Nigeria and had them in the video. Africans Uniting daily."

Man who made the video of the dancing security boys gets overseas scholarship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man who recorded the clip of the sacked dancing security boys had bagged an abroad scholarship.

In a video shared on their Instagram page, Caleb from Ehime Mbano in Imo state excitedly announced that he was also offered a scholarship to the same university by the pastor.

Caleb, who identified himself as the boys' manager, said he handles their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The young man and the boys' appreciated the pastor for the kind gesture when they called at his mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh