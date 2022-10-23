The daughter of the Chief of Staff and her lover tied the knot in a stunning traditional wedding attended by prominent personalities

The wedding of Wendy and Dominic triggered tears from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

While many who viewed the first video congratulated the couple online, a netizen commented about the number of bridesmaids

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wendy, daughter of the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has tied the knot with her sweetheart in a lavish traditional wedding as visuals emerged on Saturday.

The bride and the groom, Dominic, adorned traditional ensembles with coordinating colours for the occasion attended by prominent politicians and entertainment personalities.

Aside from the incumbent Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, the former chief of staff in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama-led government, attended. The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, was spotted at the beautiful wedding.

Photos from the wedding of Frema Opare's daughter. Credit: piesieesther.

Source: Instagram

There was a display of Ghanaian culture mixed with modern Christian vibes as gospel act Piesie Esther performed her hit song, Wayɛ Me Yie.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The first video from the wedding garnered reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

While many congratulated the couple, a netizen commented about the number of bridesmaids

Abigail_panford commented:

Almost 50 maids of honour; Ghana hard mpo nie.

Akissiwaa reported:

Song of the year. But mama Wendy dier, this song doesn’t fit ooo. Cash dey.

Ephyakonaduyi replied:

@a.kissiwaa cash dey, but they have their own issues they can't share with anyone; only they know how they handled it.

Adiesinn_collections reacted:

Tnx for choosing us darling dress slayed to perfection .

Iamajhenewaa commented:

Beautiful dress. . I have listened to this song so many times but it gives goosebumps anytime l listen. It carries some power.

Everythingladies_hub said:

Artist of the year nieee oo. Beautiful dress as always.

Iamdianasante posted:

Eeeish, what an MC! I love her English.

Feliciamensah672 said:

Piesie to the world blessing upon blessing.

Bra Banie and His Sweetheart Marry in Beautiful Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that media personality Mintah Charles, known in mainstream media as Bra Banie, and his sweetheart tied the knot in traditional and white wedding ceremonies on Saturday.

The pair kicked off their marriage with a traditional ceremony followed by a white wedding on the same day.

In visuals seen by YEN.com.gh, Bra Banie and his lover are seen shedding tears at the altar, where they exchanged vows. The couple could not contain their emotions as they joined their family and guests in worshiping God during their wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh