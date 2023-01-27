Peaches Stergo scammed an 87-year-old holocaust survivor of all his life savings in the name of love

The two met online in 2017 and the unidentified holocaust survivor found it refreshing that a 36-year-old woman had taken a liking to him

Stergo, who used the name Alice during their dating period, told her lover she need $25,000 to pay her lawyer who refused to release funds from an injury settlement

Over the course of the years they were together, the octogenarian ended up giving Stergo all his life savings and had to sell his apartment

People do all sorts of things in the name of love and an 87-year-old holocaust survivor turned out to be a victim all in the name of love.

Peaches allegedly scammed a holocaust survivor. Photo: US Attorney's Office.

The holocaust survivor who is the victim met Alice whose real name is Peaches Stergo online in October 2017.

He thought the feelings were mutual and found it endearing that a 36-year-old woman would take a liking to an octogenarian like him.

The US Justice Department said:

"As alleged, for years, Stergo deceived an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, maliciously draining his life savings so she could become a millionaire through fraud."

"The defendant callously preyed on a senior citizen simply seeking companionship, defrauding him of his life savings."

Peaches Stergo asking for money

No sooner had they hit it off than Stergo disclosed to her lover that she needed to pay her lawyer who had refused to release funds from an injury settlement.

This was not true, but her victim would only know he was scammed after he disclosed the ins and out of their relationship to his son in 2021.

An indictment that was released on Wednesday, January 24, read;

"The victim wrote almost monthly checks to Stergo, often in increments of [$50,000], he was afraid he would never see his money again."

" In total, the victim wrote 62 cheques, totalling over [$2.8 milliion], that were deposited into one of two accounts controlled by Stergo."

Over the years Stergo scammed the man for a total of $2.8 million which was all his life savings. The octogenarian was forced to sell his apartment.

FBI Investigations

Stergo has been arrested and if found guilty she would be behind bars for close to 20 years

She used the money to live a life of luxury; she bought a house in a gated community, went to fancy places, bought pricy jewellery and took fancy trips.

