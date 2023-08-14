A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has spoken out about his work as a garbage collector in the European country

The 75-year-old trashman revealed many people in Ghana, including doctors, call him to ask for financial assistance

The septuagenarian, who spoke to UK-based Ghanaian vlogger Sister Akos, said he would always choose the UK over Ghana

A UK-based Ghanaian man with the pseudo name Kwaku Duah Ahinful has opened up about his work as a waste cleaner in the European country.

The 75-year-old garbage collector, who has been working in the UK for over a decade, relocated to the country 13 years ago. He previously worked in Italy for 20 years before moving to the UK.

Ghanaian trashman compares Ghana to UK

According to the septuagenarian, he always chose employment in the UK over Ghana because of the working conditions and health benefits.

''The hospitals in the UK are advanced and well-equipped compared to Ghana. The doctors here are also better trained. The UK health system caters for my health needs better than when I was in Ghana,'' he told Ghanaian vlogger Sister Akos.

Ghanaian trashman is a giver

The native of Ghana's Western Region recounted that most people back home reach out to him for assistance because of the harsh condition in his native country compared to the UK.

''Many people, including family members, call for financial assistance. My classmate, doctors, pensioners, and electricians call to ask for phones, money to fund a new shop,'' he said.

The septuagenarian spoke to vlogger Sister Akos in a Facebook video that has been viewed many times.

