A Ghanaian man living in German has shed light on what his work as a dishwasher is all about

In an interview with Zionfelix, Kofi Asiedu opened up on his salary where he said makes him a minimum of 12 euros an hour from his job.

Netizens who saw the video heaped praises on Kofi Asiedu and urged him to keep up with his good work

A Ghanaian man currently resident in Germany has given insight into what a normal day at work for him as a dishwasher looks like.

Speaking in an interview with Youtube vlogger Zionfelix, Kofi Asiedu revealed that he makes GH₵23,000 cedis a month from his job in Germany.

Ghanaian man speaks on life as a dishwasher Photo credit @Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

Providing a breakdown, the well-built Ghanaian who was interviewed at his workplace says he makes 12 euros an hour and works for 8 hours for 5 days.

He however confessed that dishwashing is very a demanding job which requires a lot of attention and skill.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“So you stand on your feet and work for 8 hours. You can only a food break for 10 to 20 minutes”

He continued that “here you can't be working and also doing other things logging on social media to what on going on because your boss won't allow that” he added

Kofi Asiedu agreed with Zionfelix who advised relatives of Ghanaians living abroad not to squander money sent to them to do a particular project because they think it got cheap.

Ghanaians commend him

Netizens who saw the video commended him for going public on what he does for a living and not being shy about it

Dan Jean

Congrats to him for sharing his story...others wouldn't open up this way

David Cobbinah

One thing I have learn from this guy is that he is very humble..because such job demand a very humble people..if you are not humble you can't do such job..i work as a housekeeper in a hotel so I know what am talking about..so bro just keep working hard and never mind whatever people will say..oneday you will definitely reap your hustle.

Cooking with Efya

God help our homeland Ghana. It’s so sad but he doesn’t have a choice. I think no one wants to do this kind of work if he or she have better alternatives hmmm

Ghanaian Man Who Sneaked Into Germany On Foot Says Living In Ghana Is Far Better

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Asante, a Ghanaian based in Germany has revealed how he struggled to reach Europe only to start wishing that he had a chance to come back.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Kwaku indicates that he took a big risk to travel hoping for greener pastures, by making the journey to Germany on foot.

According to him, he was arrested a couple of times in different countries and spent more than a year in detention due to illegal migration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh