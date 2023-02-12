Mavis Hawa Koomson's daughter and her lover celebrated their opulent white wedding with a magnificent reception

Ama Koomson and Snow Gaisie were married in a stunning traditional and white ceremony before their opulent reception

The first footage of the couple attending their opulent celebration while dressed in gorgeous costumes has surfaced online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ama Koomson, daughter of Ghanaian legislator Mavis Hawa Koomson, and her sweetheart climaxed their lavish white wedding with plush reception.

The white wedding followed the couple's lavish customary marriage with a vivid display of Akan culture.

Awutu Senya East Constituency Member and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development's daughter married her partner Snow Gaisie in a private ceremony in front of family and close friends.

Hawa Koomson's daughter and husband show off their dance moves at their wedding reception. Photo credit: live_weddings_with_kwaku.

Source: Instagram

Ama Koomson and her husband stun at their traditional wedding

The bride and her bridal train added glamour to the traditional wedding, called "SnowGotmeltED'' while the groom and his men also brought their A-game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The bride's mother did not disappoint with her choice of costume for the occasion. Hawa Koomson made a statement with her custom-tailored Kente gown and lace.

Ama and Snow Gaisie's traditional wedding featured some of Ghana's best wedding suppliers, making their day memorable. The wedding featured a band from the Ghana National Fire Service also provided entertainment.

President Akufo-Addo attends Ama Koomson's white wedding

President Nana Akufo-Addo and some prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) graced the wedding of Ama and Gaisie.

Watch the first video of the couple at the wedding reception below:

Akufo-Addo graces lavish wedding of Hawa Koomson's daughter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo attended the wedding of Ama Koomson, daughter of Ghanaian Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The bride-to-be and her beau were both dressed in matching outfits for their wedding, which the daughter of the member of parliament for Awutu Senya East attended.

Ama Koomson appeared at their stunning private ceremony in a long white gown that sparkled. Deejay Snow, her spouse and the person who gave her that name complimented her look by wearing a white suit over black pants.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh