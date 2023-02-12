President Nana Akufo-Addo graced the wedding of Ama Koomson, daughter of Ghanaian lawmaker, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The president, Ghanaian lawmakers, the couple's families, and close friends attended the elaborate private ceremony where the pair exchanged vows

The president is seen cutting the cake with Ama Koomson and Snow Gaisie in one of the couple's wedding videos

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo graced the wedding of Ama Koomson, daughter of Ghanaian Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The daughter of the Awutu Senya East Constituency Member of Parliament and her beloved were dressed in coordinated costumes for their wedding.

What Ama Koomson and her groom wore

Ama Koomson wore a shimmering long white gown for their magnificent private ceremony. Her husband Deejay snow, born Snow Gaisie, complemented her outfit with a white suit over black pants.

Akufo-Addo attends luxurious wedding of Hawa Koomson's daughter. Photo credit: live_weddings_with_kwaku.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A number of dignitaries, including President Nana Akufo-Addo attended the couple's wedding. Also present was the bride's mother, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD).

Ama Koomson's wedding displays class

SnowGotmeltED, the couple's all-white wedding, epitomised luxury, style, and glamour. The MP's daughter married after her son did likewise in a celebrity-studded ceremony in 2022.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

See the moment the president cuts the cake with the couple and other videos below:

When the president arrived:

Ama Koomson and Snow Gaisie show off their dance moves:

Royal Wedding: Akufo-Addo Graces Ceremony of the Daughter of the Late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Princess Emily Victoria Owusu-wedding Nyantekyi's was attended by President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo.

According to YEN.com.gh, on January 7, lawyer Princess Emily and her partner married in a royal ceremony. Princess Emily is the daughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and the recently appointed ambassador of Ghana to Russia.

Some notable figures who attended the opulent private wedding were President Akufo-Addo and the First Lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh