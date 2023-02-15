Former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, delivered heartfelt messages to each other to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday, January 14

The former president and former first lady exchanged short but sweet letters to show their affection for one another

Internet users were overcome with emotions after seeing the couple's Valentine's Day messages and expressed it in the comments area

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, delivered candid love messages to each other to mark Valentine's Day on Tuesday, January 14.

The former president and former first lady exchanged brief but heartfelt messages to each other to show their love.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's romantic words

The former first lady said she couldn't have asked for a better spouse, while Barack Obama claimed Michelle is his ''one and only''.

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate love on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @MichelleObama/@MichelleObama.

Source: Twitter

''Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure,'' Barack Obama shared with a photo in which they posed standing close to each other.

Michelle Obama's message read, ''Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama! I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you.''

The former US first lady accompanied her warm-hearted message with a candid photo of herself and her husband.

Netizens who saw the couple's Valentine's Day messages could not contain their emotions as many rushed in droves to express it in the comments area.

How peeps reacted to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Val's Day messages

@LindseyBoylan posted:

This is too cute.

@dhruman39 commented:

You complete him!

@itsmykethompson said:

@tbud4410 reacted:

Beautiful moment.

@newtonmutethia said:

Lot's of love from the ancestral Land.

