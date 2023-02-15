Former first lady Lordina Mahama penned a touching note to former president John Dramani Mahama in honour of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, January 14

Former first lady Lordina Mahama penned a heartwarming message to former president John Dramani Mahama in honour of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, January 14.

She said her doting husband, who served as Ghana's president from July 24, 2012, to January 7, 2017, makes her happy.

Mahama makes it easy to love him

Lordina claimed that she shared some of her most special memories with the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Lordina Mahama pens romantic message to Mahama to commemorate Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @MrsMahama.

Source: Facebook

''Lots of Love, my dear John. Thank you for your attention to me and your time and for always reassuring me of your love.

''When you have a husband with a good heart and who cherishes a great family, you build with him a friendship that makes loving him exciting,'' the former first lady said.

Party supporters and fans of the couple took to the comments section of her Twitter post to express admiration and wish the special couple well.

Read Lordina's post below:

How netizens reacted to Lordina Mahama's post

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former president Mahama, commented:

Beautiful, beautiful Mummy! Many blessings and even more love and happiness to you and HE, John Dramani Mahama.

Arlette Houadjeto posted:

So sweet.

Edem Agbana said:

Amazing. Mummy, I wish you and daddy happier moments in the many decades to come. We love you.

Jacqueline Dakuu commented:

So adorable! That's the work of a good wife.

Atamina David reacted:

Eish! These older adults are enjoying love.

Bawa Madugu said:

Amazing husband you are blessed to Have. God richly bless you.

Atanga Baba Emmanuel posted:

Great and Amazing moments to you both; wishing you all the best in life; enjoy yourself with love, laughter, and happiness together. Enjoy your day with love. Congratulations and many more years of Glorious years filled with joy.

Barack and Michelle Obama's love messages on Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that on Tuesday, January 14, former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, sent each other romantic notes in honor of Valentine's Day.

The former president and first lady sent each other short but sincere texts to express their love.

Barack Obama said that Michelle is his "one and only," while the former first lady stated she couldn't have asked for a better spouse.

