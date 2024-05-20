Nana Ama McBrown is one of Ghana's top entertainers who never ceases to amaze her fans with her unique talents

The mother-of-one and professional boxer Bukum Banku are trending with their hilarious dance competition on Onua Showtime

Some social media users have praised Nana Ama McBrown for always bringing them quality entertainment programs

Onua Showtime host Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, and Bukum Banku thrilled fans with their hilarious dance moves on the popular entertainment show.

The 46-year-old style icon looked gorgeous in a stylish outfit designed by a Ghanaian female designer and black strappy heels.

Nana Ama McBrown and Bukum Banku show off their dance moves. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown wore an elegant side-parted curly hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying in gold earrings.

Ghanaian professional boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly called Bukum Banku, donned an all-black outfit styled with black sneakers.

Watch the video below;

Bukum Banku and his son entertain Ghanaians with their basic boxing punches

Bukum Banku and his son Abubakar Kamoko, popularly called Tilapia, delighted the audience with their punches on the Onua Showtime program.

Watch the video below;

Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci has commented on Nana Ama McBrown and Bukum Banku's dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Monagucciofficial stated:

Am smiling from ear to ear…here!! Eeiii Banku is a vibe

fiifi_ericksson stated:

Choose happiness always

mzre_gina stated:

My man ❤️❤️

adjetey_dave stated:

This is unscripted vibes

alhaji_ba_guyguy stated:

I love this

stellathe_star77 stated:

Natural comedy my stomach

goddes_30 stated:

This is called entertainment

adepa8376 stated:

I love this man rough . Abs nana too can give moral

Irenequartey stated:

I just love her she is a vibe

ambitious_afia stated:

Chaiiii see mcbrown looking fabulous ankasaaa

Fuziamahama stated:

I enjoy today show nana my respect for you ❤️❤️

klass_instyle_manuel stated:

What happened to Bukom and Nana Aba.I have forgotten koraaaa

Nana Ama McBrown Rocks An Iconic African Print Suit Dress And Fascinator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who turned heads with her classy outfit.

The fashion icon and her glam squad have excelled with their intricately detailed dress masterpiece.

Social media users have offered their opinions on Nana Ama McBrown's effortlessly stylish ensemble and hairdo.

Source: YEN.com.gh