Nana Ama McBrown Removes Her High Heels During A Heated Dance Competition With Bukum Banku
- Nana Ama McBrown is one of Ghana's top entertainers who never ceases to amaze her fans with her unique talents
- The mother-of-one and professional boxer Bukum Banku are trending with their hilarious dance competition on Onua Showtime
- Some social media users have praised Nana Ama McBrown for always bringing them quality entertainment programs
Onua Showtime host Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, and Bukum Banku thrilled fans with their hilarious dance moves on the popular entertainment show.
The 46-year-old style icon looked gorgeous in a stylish outfit designed by a Ghanaian female designer and black strappy heels.
Nana Ama McBrown wore an elegant side-parted curly hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying in gold earrings.
Ghanaian professional boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly called Bukum Banku, donned an all-black outfit styled with black sneakers.
Watch the video below;
Bukum Banku and his son entertain Ghanaians with their basic boxing punches
Bukum Banku and his son Abubakar Kamoko, popularly called Tilapia, delighted the audience with their punches on the Onua Showtime program.
Watch the video below;
Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci has commented on Nana Ama McBrown and Bukum Banku's dance video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Monagucciofficial stated:
Am smiling from ear to ear…here!! Eeiii Banku is a vibe
fiifi_ericksson stated:
Choose happiness always
mzre_gina stated:
My man ❤️❤️
adjetey_dave stated:
This is unscripted vibes
alhaji_ba_guyguy stated:
I love this
stellathe_star77 stated:
Natural comedy my stomach
goddes_30 stated:
This is called entertainment
adepa8376 stated:
I love this man rough . Abs nana too can give moral
Irenequartey stated:
I just love her she is a vibe
ambitious_afia stated:
Chaiiii see mcbrown looking fabulous ankasaaa
Fuziamahama stated:
I enjoy today show nana my respect for you ❤️❤️
klass_instyle_manuel stated:
What happened to Bukom and Nana Aba.I have forgotten koraaaa
