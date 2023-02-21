A young man named Wisdom Stardom10 on TikTok has evoked emotions with a video of himself and the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam

The footage detailed his grass-to-grace days with the late Black Stars winger before Christian Atsu passed away in the earthquake that rocked Turkey

The clip, which Wisdom Stardom10 posted on his account, elicited strong emotional responses from netizens

A young man with the TikTok name Wisdom Stardom10 has evoked emotions with a video detailing touching moments he shared with the Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam.

The short clip highlights their struggling past before the late Black Stars winger elevated into prominence.

In the short footage spotted by YEN.com.gh, Wisdom Stardom10 and the late Christian Atsu are seen in multiple pictures on different occasions.

Heartbroken man shares emotional video with Christian Atsu. Photo credit: WisD❤️‍m_StarD❤️‍m10.

Source: TikTok

Christian Atsu and the young man created memories

The tear-arousing images showed the pair spent some of their best moments in life together. Sharing the video on his TikTok account, Wisdom Stardom10 expressed disbelief.

''God, please let this be a dream Christian Atsu why,'' he said

Wisdom Stardom10 stirred intense emotional reactions from online users who took to the comments section.

How netizens reacted to the video of Wisdom Stardom10

Akosua Mawuena posted:

Even those of us who don’t have any direct contact with him can’t control our tears. I feel your pain, dear. Rest, Christian Atsu.

AmaSaa said:

We lost a legend, but heaven gained an angelripstay safe and take heart, baby, .

Nella Breezy commented:

The pics and videos are heartbreaking. Shedding tears while typing, hmm.

Afiaboatemaa02 commented:

Oh, so sorry. You guys have come a long way.

Obaa Yaa SikaPa reacted:

I feel your pain, WisdomRIP, legend.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh