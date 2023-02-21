A young man close to the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, Wisdom, has penned a touching message mourning his demise

The young man, in a TikTok video, expressed his grief and got emotional as he questioned why Atsu had gone so soon

The video touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as they consoled the young man and assured him things would be fine

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu's close associate, Wisdom, has penned a touching message mourning the loss of the football star.

Brother Of Christian Atsu Sends Touching Message Photo Source: wisdom_stardom, One Stop Blog Africa

Source: UGC

On his TikTok page, Wisdom reminisced about the good times he spent with Atsu and how much he would miss him.

The emotional young man said Atsu made sure he never lacked and revealed the plans Atsu had for him.

According to Wisdom, Atsu planned to have him live with him when he retired and also made sure he learnt how to drive so he could use his numerous cars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wisdom questioned the demise of Atsu and asked why he had to leave so soon. The sorrowful young man brought to light how kind-hearted Atsu was and how he always made sure he was ok and never lacked anything.

The touching message left many social media users emotional. They tried their best to console Wisdom, assuring him that everything would be alright.

Netizens Mourn With Christian Atsu's Brother

YaYra_AiKo❤️ said:

You may not know how it feels until you lose someone precious to youI know how you feel dear I pray God keep you strong

Nana Yaa ❤️❤️ commented:

Sorry for your lost wisdom May his gentle soul Rest In Peace

Akosua Mawuena said:

Hmmmmmm… I don’t even know what to type. RIP CHRIS '

Ohemaah commented:

We will all fade away just that our ways of going sometimes hurt

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng Shares Chat with Christian Atsu, Many Weep

In another story, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Chief Executive Officer of the Crime Check Foundation, posted a message from the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam.

After Kwarteng's wife passed away last year, the late Black Stars winger sent a note of consolation.

Internet users were brought to tears by the dialogue between the late Atsu and the media personality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh