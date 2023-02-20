Christian Atsu Twasam's alleged hairstylist, Abiba, wept as she recalled her last moments with the deceased Ghanaian player

The hairdresser disclosed that her landlord informed her of the tragic death of the late Black Stars winger

Her interview, which the1957news posted on TikTok, elicited strong emotional responses from internet users

Abiba, a woman who says she is the hairstylist of Christian Atsu Twasam, broke down in tears as she recalled her final moments with the late Ghanaian footballer.

The hairstylist revealed that she learnt about the unexpected demise of the Blacks Stars winger through her landlord.

Abiba said she always gets a response from the late former Chelsea star whenever she leaves a comment underneath his post. However, her last remark did not get a response from Christian Atsu after he scored a goal.

Christian Atsu's hairstylist recalls his benevolence toward her

The hairstylist said her landlord informed her about the death of Christian Atsu the following day after commenting on his post.

When asked if Christian Atsu was helpful to her, Abiba was reduced to tears as she recounted the late footballer's benevolence.

Her interview, shared on TikTok by the1957news, stirred intense emotional reactions from netizens.

How netizens reacted to the video of Abiba

I'mborntowinlovelyPortia1 said:

Atsu is on his first seat in heaven, and angels are rejoicing.

Akpene35 commented:

Apart from my late mum, I've never cried for an unknown person like this. Oh, this hurt too much.

Coco Tray said:

I'm crying because I've been through this recently and feel their pain.

Adjoa❤️‍belly posted:

Such a good man, God why. Seriously am in tears .

Sandy sherry❤️❤️ said:

I can't stop crying. Awwwww, I'm so sad .

Nihadchukeh commented:

This is so painful.

Shaw Bernardiho posted:

Why do good ones die early .

Majorie Royal Heart said:

Who noticed the tears tripping after the end of the video ... didn't know I was crying .

Sey_Yolla reacted:

I’m crying. It’s so painful.

