Netizens have reacted after Ghanaian footballing star Daniel Amartey gifted a brand new Toyota Vitz to a generous man who showed him kindness over ten years ago.

The recipient was reportedly a neighbourhood coach who trained talents in their community, including Amartey.

When Amartey revealed he was severely hungry during one of these training sessions, the kind-hearted coach gave the young athlete mashed kenkey.

Ghanaian footballer Daniel Amartey buys car for man who bought him ‘ice kenkey’ over 10 years ago. Photo credit: Plumb Images/Contributor/The Asahi Shimbun/Contributor.

Source: Getty Images

Years later, the player remembered the man's act towards him during his youthful football days.

Amartey returns the gesture

Speaking on Angel Sports, Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams, famed as Sports Obama, said the Leicester City defender presented the registered whip and documents to the man through former Ghanaian footballer Awudu Issaka.

The video of the car presentation, shared on YouTube by Saddick Adams, garnered reactions from netizens.

Online users react to the car gift from Amartey

Check out some comments about the kind gesture below:

Samuel Adjei claimed:

He was his coach. He trained him from under 10 to 17 before transferring him to inter allies. Clifford Aboagye was also his player. He has developed a lot of talents. The clubs' name is Zinaps FC. A real good coach.

Kojo Jampa posted:

Former area guys. Merhn memories. Zinaps was such a great academy and raised some great players. He deserves it.

Aaron Kpakpo commented:

God bless you, Daniel Amartey.

Diana Arthur said:

Beautiful, it's good when we remember those who help us.

ICE KING posted:

Zina is the best coach in the world. This man has dedicated his whole life to training people.

Michael AMOAH reacted:

Amartey will never lack anything in life for such remembrance.

Ginola Mensah commented:

Zinaps was one the best colts teams in the years of 2002 to 2010. That coach usually gives professional nicknames to all his players I remember one Doctor and I hope those who know zinaps will tell you Teshie Zinaps was the best.

Watch the video below:

