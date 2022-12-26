Famous Ghanaian YouTube personality, Wode Maya, has given his wife Trudy a luxury whip as a Christmas gift

He shared a photo of himself and his significant half posing beside the sleek ride, where they captured a romantic moment

One netizen who appeared to be unhappy with the car gift said in the comment section that ''this dangerous tears ahead''

Famous Ghanaian YouTube personality Wode Maya, known in real life as Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has given his wife Trudy a luxury whip as a Christmas present.

Taking to his Twitter account, Wode Maya who is also a vlogger, digital media influencer, and aeronautical engineer disclosed that he wanted to make their first Christmas together special.

Wode Maya congratulates his wife

''It’s our First Christmas together & I had to make it Special. Congrats Babe on your new ride & Merry Christmas from us to You,'' he said.

Trudy expresses gratitude

The YouTuber's wife shared a heartwarming photo of their romantic moment, saying:

''My Ghanaian husband just gave me the perfect gift for Christmas! Now, this Ghana sun burns me as much,'' she captioned the snap.

Netizens have expressed excitement for the pair, particularly Trudy, as many congratulated her.

See the photo below:

How netizens congratulated Wode Maya and his wife Trudy

@Emka4you claimed:

Eno bi your wife you buy car give her…am afraid to say this ‘dangerous tears ahead’.

@wode_maya replied:

Lol.

@SaddickAdams posted:

You know how to chop love, my brother. Congratulations to you guys wish you all fun.

@wode_maya replied:

I dey learn from you, big man.

@Nick_KingYNK asked:

Bro Maya, all the best to you. Is that the alcohol in your hands?

@wode_maya replied:

Hahaha, non-alcoholic wine.

@KneWKeeD reacted:

Congrats Fam! Merry Christmas!

@I_Am_Winter reacted:

Love must be nice, God when?

@troy_brew posted:

Love is sweet, tdi boy.

@MrBerry_Gh shared:

Congratulations to you both.

Wode Maya marries

