Daniel Amartey has bought a vehicle for a neighbourhood coach that bought him ice kenkey 12 years ago

The kind-hearted footballer presented the man with a Toyota Vitz in a beautiful video which warmed the hearts of many

Many Ghanaians have praised Daniel Amartey for the kind gesture and urged other stars to follow his footsteps

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian footballer and Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey, has won the hearts of Ghanaians for his altruistic act of kindness.

Daniel Amartey Buys Vehicle For Man Who Bought Him Ice Kenkey 12 Years Ago Photo Source: Daniel Amartey

Source: Facebook

The Black Stars defender has presented a car to a man who showed him benevolence some 12 years ago. The recipient of the vehicle was a neighbourhood coach who used to train children, including Amartey.

As per a report by Angel FM's Saddick Adams, the coach felt impressed with the performance of a then-young Amartey, who dazzled him with his talent on a particular day and decided to offer him mashed kenkey as a form of motivation.

However, this seemingly trivial act turned out to be a life-saving gesture for the needy and hungry young footballer at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The selfless and magnanimous gesture made by the coach resonated deeply with Amartey, who vowed never to forget the act of kindness. Fast forward 12 years, the Leicester City striker, who has risen to stardom, decided to reciprocate the kindness he received by presenting his former coach with a Toyota Vitz.

The heartwarming video of the presentation shared by Saddick Adams showcases representatives of Amartey handing over the car to the coach, who was overcome with emotion and gratitude.

Amartey's gesture has been widely lauded, with many commending his humility and generosity.

Ras Nene Gifts His Friend of 20 Years Car To Appreciate Him In Video

In a similar story, Ras Nene, a celebrated Ghanaian comedian also known as Dr Likee, has recently given his friend Shifo a huge gift.

In a video, the skit maker shared that his friend of 20 years has been there for him for a long time, and that was his token of gratitude to him.

The thankful gift receiver also appreciated his friend for coming through for him and prayed for God's continual blessing for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh