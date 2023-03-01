A mother made a video of her two daughters as she flew them to America after three years of being abroad

The mother narrated how the process of bringing them down was difficult, but success came at last

Parents who understood how much the reunion must have meant to her prayed for when they would be able to reunite with theirs

A mother, @blackchocolatecovered, who travelled to America three years ago in search of greener pastures was able to fly her two children to join her abroad.

The mother said the process was hard, but the trouble was all worth it. A video she shared on TikTok showed the moment the little kids were at the airport and about boarding their flight.

The two daughters have joined their mother in America. Photo source: @blackchocolatecovered

Daughters reunited with their mother

While on the aeroplane, they were filmed as they both had a lovely time. To show how she must have given a lot to the immigration process, the woman said:

"Delay is not denial."

Many parents in her comment section who have been looking forward to their family members joining them abroad hoped their own happen sooner.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Jenn_Niffer said:

"God please make my own possible for my son to join me soon."

Coco said:

"Lovely let those who judge u be put to shame."

josephnifloya26 said:

"Congratulations I’m going Tru this where everyone says y u in bring ur son yet to UK it’s 3 yrs . They need to mind them business."

queen Lolo said:

"I tape from their blessing."

Enny pounds said:

"Congrat you will congratulate me soon."

Forever 16 said:

"Congratulations you're indeed a blessed MOTHER."

immaculataquao said:

"Amen and amen congratulations sisters l receive it in Jesus name."

Lady relocates to the US without informing her friends

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian lady (@baby_toria_) made a short video about how her relationship with her friends broke down after she relocated to America.

She stated that her friends stopped talking to her because she migrated to the US without telling them.

The lady added that they viewed her status on her birthday and did not wish her well.

According to her, she did not inform them about her plans before something would go wrong with her relocation.

Source: Legit.ng