A Nigerian lady who relocated to America without letting her friends know about her migration plan made a video

Now in the US, the lady said her friends stopped talking to her because of that action of hers

Many Nigerians in her video's comment section said what the lady did to her friends was indeed bad

A young Nigerian lady (@baby_toria_) made a short video about how her relationship with her friends broke down after she relocated to America.

She stated that her friends stopped talking to her because she migrated to the US without telling them. The lady added that they viewed her status on her birthday and did not wish her well.

The lady relocated abroad without informing her friends. Photo source: @baby_toria

According to her, she did not inform them about her plans before something would go wrong with her relocation.

Netizens criticise lady who relocated without telling her friends

Many people took to the lady's comment section to bare their minds. They said what she did to her friends was unacceptable.

Some of those who reacted to her video said they would do the same thing if they were her friends.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 1900 comments with more than 35,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Chika Jennifer said:

"Besides how do y’all make friends with people you can’t trust that means you are not trustworthy either."

Chidubem said:

"I don't need friends that thinks I'm a witch."

Big8 said:

"You dey find birthday wishes from people you feel don’t wish you well …lmao."

Xx said:

"In Nigeria where I come from u don’t tell anybody you’re traveling, not even your family members! until you’ve gotten to where you’re going!"

Whummie said:

"If I was in their shoes too I’d do the same."

Jem said:

"If you can’t tell your friend your traveling are they really your friends?"

