Diana Asonaba Dapaah, the Deputy Attorney-General of Ghana, and her beloved have married in a stunning traditional ceremony

She and her significant other were videoed in gorgeous Kente during the customary engagement

The couple, whose video showed the wife of actor John Dumelo, Gifty Dumelo, gathered the reactions of online users

Ghana's Deputy Attorney-General Diana Asonaba Dapaah has tied the knot with her sweetheart in a beautiful traditional wedding.

The Deputy Attorney-General and her significant other donned vibrant traditional outfits for their customary marriage.

Actor John Dumelo's wife spotted at wedding

In the TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the couple is seed surrounded by family and loved ones at the engagement. The clip begins with the wife of actor John Dumelo, Gifty Dumelo, and a media personality posing for pictures.

Hon Dapaah and her significant other were captured dancing 'adowa' at their traditional engagement. The bride and the groom are subsequently seen in the clip taking several shots in their adorable Kente outfits.

The footage of the couple, shared on TikTok by Jadeite_imperial, has garnered reactions from online users.

The Deputy Attorney-General is a lawyer and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Diana Asonaba Dapaah

GloBae commented:

Many, many blessings to you, odo.

Florence Johnson said:

Congratulations.

User1771938942828 posted:

Congratulations to you, honorable.

Belgee posted:

This woman is awesome! She taught me in Gimpa! May God be her home.

Bride dances with vigor at her wedding

